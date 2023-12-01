SALTASH have named their team for their crunch top-of-the-table Counties Two Cornwall clash at Redruth Seconds tomorrow (2.30pm).
Both sides have taken a maximum 50 points out of their opening 10 league games, with Saltash in top spot by virtue of a better points difference.
Saltash: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Danny Snook, Jason Carroll, James Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Jack Pritchard, Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Frank Cozens, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Simon Nance, Matt Coker, Alfie Libby, Lewis Stuart.
Redruth Seconds: Nat Dart, Henry Eddy, Sam James, Lewis Thomas, Matt Bowden, Dean Wills, Jo Tanswell, Cam Leigh, Jarrod Hambly, Jess Tompsett, Mawgan Osborne, Louie Fowler-Beaton, Al Leverton, Kaiden Carne, Mike Allen. Replacements: James Nicholls, Finley Holt, Tom Jago, Kieran Harvey, Lewis Wills, Jared Williams, Adam Hall, Dec Marshall, Matt Birbeck.
Saltash's second team have a Counties Three Cornwall home game against Lankelly-Fowey at Moorlands Lane (2.30pm).
Saltash Seconds: Kieran Hurrell, Ryan Wilson, Jay Smith-Jones, Tom Hollyman, Ryan Thomas, Dale Partington, Ross Martin, Ewan McLean, Adam McEvoy, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Josh Firman, Mike Capstack, Charlie Knight, Fin Jones. Replacements: Axel Nicks, Zak Ashworth, Jacob Scott, Pete Reis, Steve Kelly, Jay Hick.