THE draw has been made for the new national Papa Johns Trophy competition.
Saltash face a trip to Brislington-based Imperial on Saturday, April 1, in the Counties Two competition, while the only other Duchy representative is St Ives, who will be away to Withycombe.
The second round will be play on April 15, with the quarter-finals on April 22, the semi-finals April 29, and the final at Twickenham on May 7.
St Austell have been included in the Championship competition, and face three Pool One matches – away to Matson on April 1, home to Marlborough on April 15, and away to Chippenham on April 22.
In the South Plate, Truro visit Trowbridge while Wadebridge Camels entertain Keynsham.
Launceston's fixtures in their tournament were announced last week.
No other Cornwall sides decided to enter any of the competitions.