By Phil Westren
THE Cornish Pirates can confirm that wing/full-back Frankie Nowell, who has been dual registered from Exeter Chiefs, has been granted an early release from Sandy Park and will head to Australia to play in the Shute Shield competition which gets underway in April.
Now aged 21, Frankie, who is a brother of former ‘Pirate’ and ‘Chief’ Jack Nowell, attended Mounts Bay Academy and Truro College and was brought into the Chiefs Academy before progressing into the Sandy Park ranks ahead of the 2020/21 season.
Speaking with reference to this news, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said:
“First and foremost, Frankie is loved by everyone here because of his attitude. He is a tough character who puts his body on the line, and I have seen a massive growth in his game this year.
“Besides making nine appearances for us, he has also featured for Redruth and always gives 110%.
“We wish him all the best in Australia, where he will get a different perspective on rugby, enjoy himself, and learn along the way. It will be great for him, and I do believe we will hear of Frankie again.”