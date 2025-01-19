By Paul Hayes at Tregorrick Park
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
St Austell 24 Sidmouth 10
TWO second half tries proved enough as St Austell moved up to fifth with a 24-10 success over mid-table Sidmouth at Tregorrick Park on Saturday.
It was Landlords Day at St Austell with eight local pubs enjoying pre-match hospitality.
The Saints made a fast start but the Sidmouth defence proved up to the task. Eventually the Cornishmen settled for a penalty, converted by Matt Shepherd on 14 minutes (3-0).
Sidmouth struck from the restart when a powerful run from former Exeter Chiefs hooker Shaun Malton which ended with winger George Tregilgas suffering a shoulder injury for his intervention that was deemed high. Sidmouth kicked the penalty to touch and then executed a forceful catch and drive to score a try on their first visit to Saints territory (3-5).
Both teams were strong in attack and defence, but with the interval approaching the Saints were starting to gain an edge with some sustained pressure. Sidmouth flanker Tom Hodge was sent to the sin-bin after a mistimed tackle on fly-half Chris Ashwin. The resulting catch and drive rumbled towards the tryline but although it was illegally brought down, the ball was spread wide where winger Peter Tuckley stepped inside and then powered over in Apples Corner. Shepherd added the extras to make it 10-5 with just two minutes to go to half-time.
Again, Sidmouth hit back immediately, recovering the ball at the restart it was a touch of class from another former Chief Phil Dollman spun out a superb long pass to stretch the home defence. Winger Tom Price scorched up the touchline before passing inside to full-back Rory O’Brien to score in the corner (10-10).
Sidmouth started the second half strongly by pinning the home side back, but faced some determined defending.
The game was stopped on 49 minutes after a nasty clash of heads with Matt Shepherd on the receiving end of a mistimed tackle by Liam Hilliar. Thankfully both players were well looked after by their respective physios, with the Sidmouth prop replaced as a precaution.
No sooner had the game restarted it was halted again following a leg injury to Saints co-captain Ben Plummer which forced Tregilgas to return to the fray.
The home side were the first to settle after the disruptions and number eight Adam Powell blasted over the try line to finish off a series of forceful drives Shepherd added the extras for 17-10.
The young guns of the Saints front row were starting to gain the edge in the scrum and Dan Tyrrell, now at scrum half following a reshuffle of the Saints backline, was on hand to dot down after a powerful scrum surge (24-10).
The final 10 minutes ebbed and flowed with both sides looking for a try to add a bonus point, but in the end neither could get the elusive try.
St Austell welcome Marlborough to Tregorrick Park on Saturday (2.30pm).
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees, George Tregilgas, Ben Plummer (co-capt), Sam Parsons, Dan Tyrrell, Chris Ashwin, Matt Shepherd; Peter Rowe, Peter Harris, Matthew Boothby, Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (co-capt), Henry Blackshire, Kaydan Michael, Adam Powell. Replacements: Ben Woodmansey, Hector Bright, Peter Tuckley.
Tries: Tuckley, Powell, Tyrrell; Convs: Shepherd (2); Pens: Shepherd.
St Austell man of the match: Adam Powell.