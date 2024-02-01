EXETER Chiefs back rower Ethan Roots and Northampton's Fraser Dingwall will make their England debuts against Italy on Saturday in Rome on the opening weekend of the Six Nations.
Dingwall is named at inside centre alongside the returning Chiefs man Henry Slade and Roots will start at blind-side flanker.
The experienced George Ford will steer England's attack from fly-half.
England head coach Steve Borthwick has also named the uncapped trio of Chandler Cunningham-South, Fin Smith and Chiefs winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the bench.
England: Steward; Freeman, Slade, Dingwall, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Marler, George (capt), Stuart, Itoje, Chessum, Roots, Underhill, Earl. Replacements: Dan, Genge, Cole, Coles, Cunningham-South, Care, F Smith, Feyi-Waboso