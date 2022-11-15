Revised Exeter Chiefs fixture list announced
Exeter Chiefs are set for yet more air time on BT Sport after the broadcastersannounced their latest TV picks for Rounds 14-16 in the Gallagher Premiership, writes Mark Stevens.
In what will be a mouth-watering fixture to sign off 2022, Rob Baxter’s side will travel to the StoneX Stadium for their New Year’s Eve date against Saracens (3pm).
A week later, the cameras will be heading to Sandy Park for the first game of 2023, when the Chiefs play host to Northampton Saints on Saturday, January 7 (4:30pm).
Exeter’s two Heineken Champions Cup games against the Bulls on Saturday, January 14 (7.30pm) and Castres on Saturday, January 21 (5.30pm) will also be screened, before BT Sport round off a busy month of coverage with the Premiership clash between the Chiefs and Gloucester at Sandy Park on Saturday, January 28 (4:30pm).
Both the Northampton Saints and Gloucester fixtures are part of a revised Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup fixture list following the withdrawal of both Worcester Warriors and Wasps in recent weeks.
Designed to create minimal disruption to the original list, it now guarantees five matches each round, with one team having a bye each weekend.
The significant changes include:
- Gallagher Premiership Rugby 2022-23 reduced from 26 rounds to 24
- A rest weekend for all players, coaches, and staff in February
- The Premiership Rugby Cup semi-finals are moved to the weekend of 10-12 February
- The Premiership Rugby Cup Final is moved to the weekend of 17-19 March
- The season will end as planned with the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final on Saturday 27 May, live on ITV and BT Sport
Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby’s Chief Executive said: “Restructuring the fixture list has allowed us to create a better narrative in the second half of the season, ensuring five Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches are played on each weekend.
“The new list also reduces the number of bye weeks for teams and the stop/start challenge for some clubs created by the unfortunate issues at Wasps and Worcester Warriors. I am aware that this has created some real challenges for some of our clubs but I’d like to thank them for agreeing to these changes.
“It is a compelling fixture list with big matches every weekend starting with the New Year games which includes a re-run of the unforgettable 2019 Final, between Saracens and Exeter Chiefs, which is of course live on BT Sport.
“The Premiership Rugby Cup will be moved into the weekends reducing the number of midweek games and the pressure this creates for players, coaches, and staff.
“We would also like to thank our broadcast partners, BT Sport and ITV, who have allowed us to give certainty to our fans with all Gallagher Premiership Rugby matches now confirmed until the middle of February.”
Revised Exeter Chiefs fixtures
Saturday, December 31 – Saracens v Exeter Chiefs (3pm)
Saturday, January 7 – Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints (4.30pm)
Saturday, January 28 – Exeter Chiefs v Gloucester (4.30pm)
February 3-5 – Rest Weekend
February 10-12 – Premiership Rugby Cup Semi-Finals
February 17-19 – Blank Weekend
February 24-26 – Exeter Chiefs v Sale Sharks
March 3-5 – Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs
March 10-12 – Exeter Chiefs v Newcastle Falcons
March 17-19 – Premiership Rugby Cup Final
March 24-26 – Bath v Exeter Chiefs
April 14-16 – Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs
April 21-23 – Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears
May 6-7 – London Irish v Exeter Chiefs
May 12-14 – Gallagher Premiership Semi-Finals
May 27 – Gallagher Premiership Final
