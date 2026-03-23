IT was a mixed weekend for Redruth’s senior teams on Saturday as the first team were hammered 52-7 at promotion-chasing Luctonians in National League Two West.
The Reds remain in a decent position to avoid the end-of-season relegation play-offs as they have a seven-point buffer above third bottom Loughborough Students who have beaten Barnstaple and Cindeford in their last two games.
Redruth are two points clear of Chester who are the visitors to the Recreation Ground in their next game on April 11, before they round off the season with games against mid-table Hinckley and a trip to Loughborough on the final day on April 25.
On Saturday the Cornishmen found themselves 12-0 down inside 10 minutes thanks to tries from James Mear and Bradley Smith and Thomas Jones’ conversion, before both sides were reduced to 14 men on 20 minutes as Joseph Whites and Reds’ Tom Cowan-Dickie were sin-binned.
However, Mear soon crossed for his second and with Robert Aikman dotting down five minutes before the break, Luctonians were 26-0 to the good.
Any hope of a remarkable comeback was over as Ben Link and Aikman crossed within 14 minutes of the restart for 38-0.
Inside-centre Sam James got the Reds on the board just before the hour with fly-half Joseph Cummins adding the extras, however Link’s second was followed by Caleb Montgomery as Luctonians reached the half century of points.
There was some good news for the Seconds on Saturday as they defeated visiting Penryn 28-12 in Counties One Western West.
The fifth-placed Reds led 14-7 after 19 minutes with Samuel Woolf and Fin Robinson scoring either side of Billy Jordan for the Borough.
Ross McKnight (44) got Penryn back to within two in their bid to avoid the drop, however Lewis Bostock and Fin Wolstencroft ensured they remain seven points from safety, albeit with a game in-hand.
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