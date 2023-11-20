EXETER Rugby Club have confirmed that the incident of alleged racist abuse of former England and Harlequins winger Ugo Monye at Sandy Park stadium yesterday was caught on camera.
In a statement issued this afternoon, the club said: "We have been working closely alongside Devon & Cornwall Police following the reported incident of racial abuse on Sunday, which took place outside of the stadium and not within our grounds, at the conclusion of our Gallagher Premiership match with Gloucester Rugby.
"The incident was captured on CCTV and this evidence, along with all relevant information, has been passed to Devon & Cornwall Police and the club will continue to work closely with the authorities to support their investigations.
"We would like to say a big thank you to the huge number of people who have been in contact with the club with statements and information regarding the incident. We know that this behaviour is not representative of our fans.
"Exeter Chiefs have a zero-tolerance policy for behaviour of this kind, and we have acted as quickly as possible to ensure that this has been dealt with following the advice of all appropriate authorities.
"We would ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact Devon & Cornwall Police quoting 258 20/11/23."