By Phil Westren at the Mennaye Field
CHAMP RUGBY
Cornish Pirates 34 Caldy 27
THE Cornish Pirates made it back-to-back league wins as they saw off previously unbeaten Caldy at the Mennaye Field.
Changes in the Cornish Pirates starting line-up from their victory at London Scottish saw wing Matty Ward and prop Alessandro Heaney make their first league starts, whilst Sol Moody was selected at hooker and Milo Hallam at blind-side flanker.
The bench included hooker Matt Pritchard and back-rower Barnaby Elderkin.
The Ravens started well and impressed with their line-out and it was lock Tom Sanders who drove over for an unconverted try after 13 minutes.
The Pirates strived to respond, with full-back Iwan Price-Thomas and their October player of the month, No.8 Tomi Agbongbon to the fore, and their first score came on 22 minutes when applied pressure ended with flanker Hallam scoring a try to which fly-half Arwel Robson added the extras.
A second try for the home side came following good work by hooker Moody and lock Josh King, with the former the beneficiary from a strong drive to the line. But better still was to come for the Pirates, who appeared very much in the ascendancy, when skipper and scrum-half Dan Hiscocks ended a spectacular attack to score a converted try at the posts on 28 minutes.
The visitors hit back when Aussie hooker Ollie Hearn scored a try that was converted by fly-half Kieran Wilkinson, who has played for Sale, Leicester, and Newcastle Falcons.
It was the Pirates though who had the last say in the first forty when, following a leg pumping run from man-of-the-match Ward, the always fully committed King scored a converted try to make it 26-12.
Caldy were fast out of the blocks at the start of the second half, and after pressing strongly they were soon awarded a penalty try which led to the Pirates losing Hallam to the sin-bin for 10 minutes.
However, the Cornish side were quick to hit back when Moody showed impressive pace to dash down the right for his second try of the match at the Newlyn Gate corner.
Did a 31-19 scoreline look comfortable? No, in the context of this game not at all, as although it provided a good level of entertainment for supporters, the penalty count against the Pirates was somewhat high.
Hooker Hearn also scored again to get within a converted try of the hosts, so it was therefore wise that the Pirates opted to kick at goal and for Robson to add three points to their score when a kickable penalty chance came their way to open a 10-point gap.
The advantage did not last long, as Wilkinson proceeded to narrow the deficit to seven once more, and not surprisingly the tension mounted.
Pirates’ supporters responded well to be heard and were thankful that their side held on to record a very handy bonus-point win, whilst few would argue that the spirited Ravens at least deserved their two league points gained from the match.
CORNISH PIRATES: Price-Thomas, Ward, Ribbons, J Elderkin, Cambriani, Robson, Hiscocks (capt); Heaney, Moody, Petch; Bell, King, Hallam, Forsythe, Agbongbon. Replacements (used): Pritchard, Young, French, Ratcliff, Sinclair, Yates (used); Unused: B Elderkin, Rigelsford.
Tries: Moody (2), Hallam, Hiscocks, King; Convs: Robson (3); Pens: Robson.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.