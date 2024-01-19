CORNISH Pirates will be seeking a third win on the trot when they entertain Nottingham at the Mennaye Field tomorrow (2.30pm) in a third versus seventh Championship clash, writes Phil Westren.
There are a handful of changes from the team that started in the narrow 40-33 victory at Cambridge last weekend.
In the backs, Will Trewin moves from right wing to full-back in place of the injured Kyle Moyle, and fit-again Ioan Evans is named in the centre with Robin Wedlake returning to his more familiar position on the left wing.
As for the forwards, lock Will Britton will make his first league start of the season and recovered from injury, club captain John Stevens returns at openside flanker.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle commented: "Firstly, looking back to last weekend we had a bit of ring rust having not played for three weeks, and although we put a good spell together and at the right intensity in the first half, we unfortunately dropped off in the second 40 minutes in terms of speed of breakdown and our collision.
"It again proved you can’t take your foot off the pedal, but we thankfully got the bonus-point win.
“Now looking forward to taking on Nottingham, they are a well-coached side with a mix of young lads in there and a sprinkle of physicality in the pack.
“They have scored plenty of points, but have conceded as well, so for us it has to be a case of first and foremost putting in a strong performance at home, maintaining our attack, and imposing our game on them.
“We had a good result against Hartpury before Christmas but feel we need to be stronger again this Saturday ahead of another tough set of matches that follow.”
Cornish Pirates: Will Trewin, Robin Wedlake, Ioan Evans, Joe Elderkin, Matt McNab, Bruce Houston, Alex Schwarz; Lefty Zigiriadis, Morgan Nelson, Fin Richardson, Will Britton, Steele Barker, Alex Everett, John Stevens (capt), Hugh Bokenham. Replacements: Rhys Williams, Jacob Morris, Matt Johnson, Josh Williams, Harry Dugmore, Ruaridh Dawson, Tom Pittman, Frankie Nowell.
Nottingham: Ellis Mee, David Williams, Marcus Ramage, Joe Woodward, Ryan Olowofela, Morgan Bunting, Michael Stronge (capt), Kai Owen, Jack Dickinson, Xavier Valentine, Sebastian Ferreira, Côme Joussain, Iosefa Maloney-Fiaola, Emeka Ilione, Richard Clift. Replacements: Harry Clayton, Archie Van der Flier, Jake Bridges, Jack Shine, Jay Ecclesfield, Will Yarnell, Dafydd-Rhys Tiueti, Sam Green.
Referee: Hamish Grant.