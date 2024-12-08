By Phil Westren
CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY (SATURDAY)
Caldy 3 Cornish Pirates 22
DESPITE ‘Storm Darragh’ seemingly doing its best to prevent any rugby being played, it was the Pirates that ran out 22-3 winners.
In December 2022, the Pirates had lost 15-14 at Caldy’s Paton Field ground in the snow, but this time around, it was the visitors who recorded a second straight victory.
Changes in the Cornish Pirates starting line-up from the one that faced Chinnor the previous weekend were all in the forwards. Billy Young, Harry Hocking and Jay Tyack formed the front-row union, and Matt Cannon partnered Charlie Rice in the second rank. For full-back Will Trewin, the game proudly marked his 50th appearance for the club.
A familiar figure on the bench was that of second row/back row player Lewis Pearson. On a short-term loan from Exeter Chiefs, while centre Chester Ribbons, who arrived during the week from the Chiefs as well, was hoping to make his first appearance for the Cornishmen.
Facing early pressure from the off, with the wind on their backs, the Cornish Pirates responded to clear the ball up field from where wing Arthur Relton suddenly dashed in to score at the posts. Fly-half Bruce Houston added the conversion to make a satisfying start.
Both sides battled it out evenly for a spell, but with handling inevitably making difficult in the windy conditions. Then, from a penalty award, Houston’s successful kick at goal put the Pirates into double figures at 10-0.
Scrum-half Ollie Wynn went close for the hosts, while at the other end, Houston endeavoured to extend the Pirates lead with a long-range penalty strike, which didn’t quite make the target.
Featuring for the Ravers was former England under 20s centre Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, son of one time Pirates favourite and ex-Tongan international Viliami Ma’asi, and as per the start of the game his side applied further pressure at the end of the first forty.
The Pirates admirably managed to weather the storm through to half-time.
The Pirates strived to keep play controlled and tight, but when Caldy won a penalty some 40 metres out it was Welsh fly-half Lewis Barker who saw his effort sail clean through the posts.
It was important now to see how the Pirates would respond, and the answer was positively. Following a catch and drive, the team’s second try of the match, which was unconverted, was scored by determined as ever hooker Harry Hocking.
But, just a few minutes later, it got even better when power and a pacey intervention from the backs ended with Relton scoring again at the sticks. It was his fourth try in the last two games, and Houston this time added the extra two points.
Entering the last quarter, a bonus point achieving fourth try was surely in sight. In ideal terms it would happen, but there would be no more scores.
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin, Arthur Relton (Iwan Price-Thomas, 71), Charlie McCaig, Harry Yates (Chester Ribbons, 70), Matt McNab, Bruce Houston, Cam Jones (Dan Hiscocks, 55); Billy Young (Oisin Michel, 78), Harry Hocking (Sol Moody, 75), Jay Tyack (James French, 16), Charlie Rice (Lewis Pearson, 55), Matt Cannon, Josh King (Tomi Agbongbon, 66), Will Gibson, Hugh Bokenham (captain).
Tries: Relton (06, 21), Hocking (59); Convs: Houston (07, 62); Pens: Houston (30).