By Phil Westren
CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY (SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22)
Cornish Pirates 19 Doncaster Knights 14
THE Cornish Pirates followed up their 46-14 victory over Coventry with another pleasing Championship victory against Doncaster Knights on Sunday.
Changes in the home starting line-up from the week before included a fit-again Harry Yates named to partner Charlie McCaig in the centre. As for the forwards, Alfie Petch, who made 23 appearances for the Cornish Pirates when dual-registered with Exeter Chiefs in 2021/22 season, was selected at tighthead-prop having returned from Gloucester during the week.
Matt Cannon was also selected alongside Lewis Pearson in the second row, whilst listed among the replacements was veteran prop Craig Williams who, to provide extra injury cover at present, is on loan from Redruth.
Home flanker Will Gibson, who was making his last home appearance before soon leaving for Australia, led the team out for supporters to acknowledge his contribution and performances.
From kick-off both teams had early chances as a home driving maul got into the 22 before being stopped, while up at the other end, hooker George Roberts knocked on when well-placed.
Donny strived to work the ball to their former England winger Semesa Rokoduguni, but to no real avail when, out of the blue, the Pirates scored on the half hour.
Good work by McCaig and McNab found the supporting Arthur Relton who sped to the line. Bruce Houston added the extras for 7-0.
In the minutes to half-time the Pirates lost the services of lock Lewis Pearson to the sin bin, but with a continued full on defensive effort they admirably kept the Knights at bay.
Houston was luckless with a penalty effort on a day when the wind made a lottery of attempts at goal as the second half started.
However, after good work at the breakdown by Young, and then a fine penalty kick to touch by Houston, a second score was not long coming. Strong running wing Matt McNab went very close wide on the left, but keeping possession, it was Pearson that extended the lead.
Soon after the restart a third Pirates try was conjured up when, following clever play down the right by players including full-back Will Trewin and Relton, it was man of the match scrum-half Dan Hiscocks who joyously scored a converted try at the Newlyn posts.
Although 19-0 looked a healthy lead on such a day, it was perhaps a little too early to feel fully confident, and wisely so, especially after Doncaster’s skipper Ben Murphy
pulled one back which was added to by fly-half Russell Bennett.
There was just a tad of tension now about the ground, which was considerably added to when former ‘Pirate’ Maliq Holden, playing on the wing, ran to the posts for another converted try. To the Pirates credit, however, after emptying their bench they held firm in the remaining time.
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin, Arthur Relton, Charlie McCaig, Harry Yates, Matt McNab (Iwan Price-Thomas 63), Bruce Houston (Iwan Jenkins, 63), Dan Hiscocks (Cam Jones, 68); Billy Young (Oisin Michel, 66), Harry Hocking (Sol Moody, 66), Alfie Petch (Craig Williams, 66), Matt Cannon (Josh King, 51), Lewis Pearson, Martin Moloney (Tomi Agbongbon, 71), Will Gibson, Hugh Bokenham (capt).
Tries: Relton (29), Pearson (50), Hiscocks (53); Convs: Houston (30, 54), Pens: N/A.
‘Tribute’ man of the match: Dan Hiscocks.