THE Cornish Pirates are set to use tonight’s friendly against the Royal Navy as the ideal springboard for their return to Championship action next week.
After a four-week break, all eyes will be on the Mennaye Field (7.30pm) as the Pirates look to put into practice the efforts of recent weeks, where not only have they been able to work on a series of tactics but, more importantly, get the batteries recharged amongst their squad following a punishing period of action.
Tonight’s clash against the servicemen will form part of the Cornish Pirates’ 20th Anniversary celebrations, when special shirts will be worn by the team and many former star players from the past two decades will also be in attendance.
Looking ahead of the game, Cornish Pirates’ coach Joe Walsh has commented: “Following our matches in the Premiership Cup we have indirectly treated the last few weeks as a mini pre-season, plus it has given the opportunity for certain of our players to get back on their feet to fitness.
“It has also given us the chance to revisit various components of our game and sharpen up, so in that regard having those extra bodies back in training does, and will, help enormously.
“Considering tonight’s game, if we can rotate the squad nicely to give everyone a few minutes, then it will give us a better idea as to where some of the guys are when we consider match fitness availability, and who is ready to go, especially in relation to the return of league action next Friday against London Scottish.”
Among those returning to the fray is back-row forward Alex Everett, who will captain the side, while the bench includes guest players Dylan Irvine, Ben Woodmansey, Mike Etete, and Sam Cahill.
Tickets for the Anniversary game, priced £10 only, are available at the gates this evening (the gates open at 5.30pm).
CORNISH PIRATES: Iwan Price-Thomas; Arthur Relton, Matt McNab, Charlie McCaig, Will Trewin; Iwan Jenkins, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Sol Moody, Ollie Andrews; Charlie Rice, Josh King; Matt Cannon, Alex Everett (c), Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements (from): Dylan Irvine, Oisin Michel, James French, Ben Woodmansey, Mike Etete, Alfie Bell, Barnaby Elderkin, Fintan Coleman, Milo Hallam, Cam Jones, Bruce Houston, Chester Ribbons, Sam Cahill, Harry Hocking.