THE Cornish Pirates will be looking to maintain their hot streak of form when they round off the year with a trip to Ampthill on Sunday (1.30pm).
Last weekend’s 19-14 success at home to Doncaster took their winning run to four successive games and hopes are high they can record a similar success at Dillingham Park.
Ahead of kick-off, the visitors have made two changes to their starting line-up. Matt McNab picked up an injury against the Knights last time out, so Will Trewin switches from full-back to wing with Iwan Price-Thomas fills the anchor slot.
The other change sees Josh King named in the second-row alongside on-loan Exeter Chiefs star, Lewis Pearson.
Sunday’s game will also see flanker Will Gibson make his 80th appearance for the club before he departs for Australia, where he is set to link up with club side, Sydney University.
Looking ahead to the game, Cornish Pirates’ coach, Joe Walsh, said: “We’ve had a good run of results but, as ever, we will be taking nothing for granted this weekend. Ampthill can be a tricky place to visit, as we have found in the past, and their side is one difficult to predict.
“Also, despite inevitable Christmas disruption, it has been important that we strive to prepare as best we can.
“For us, winning four on the bounce has certainly been a good set of results, but they haven’t come easy, we’ve had to work for them in different ways and in difficult conditions. We have also battled with injuries and with forced changes, but having set out to achieve certain areas of our game at the beginning of the season, we have been very happy where progress has been made.”
Cornish Pirates: Iwan Price-Thomas; Arthur Relton, Charlie McCaig, Harry Yates, Will Trewin; Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Harry Hocking, Alfie Petch; Josh King, Lewis Pearson; Martin Moloney, Will Gibson, Hugh Bokenham (capt). Replacements: Sol Moody, Oisin Michel, James French, Matt Cannon, Tomi Agbongbon, Will Rigelsford, Robin Wedlake, Chester Ribbons.