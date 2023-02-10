Exeter Chiefs coach Ricky Pellow has challenged his side to go out and ‘create memories’ when they tackle Sale Sharks in Sunday’s Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final at Sandy Park (1pm).
After pool victories over Bristol Bears, Bath and Gloucester, the Chiefs know they are just one game away from booking their place in the first major final of the season.
The Chiefs won the competition in 2014 and 2018, but standing in their way of a place in the final are the Sharks, who lost last Friday night at Bristol Bears in their final pool match but will provide a stern test.
"You only have to look at Sale's early games in the group stages, they were probably one of the form sides,” warned Pellow.
“They went to Bristol last week knowing they had to get a bonus point win and turn round 28 points to get a home semi-final, but that’s credit to us in some ways because we put pressure on them to do that. When you have a situation like that, your mindset will change on how you attack the game, but that’s gone now and we’re expecting a tough test this weekend.”
Pellow added: “The guys have worked exceptionally hard to get this home semi-final and play in front of what should be a big home crowd.
"As coaches, as players, we’re all massively excited for the weekend and I can’t wait to see us go out there and put in what should be another big performance.”
Team news for the Chiefs sees Jack Innard skipper the side from hooker, whilst behind him there is a first-ever Exeter outing for newcomer Mike Williams in the second row.
In the back division, Tom Cairns and Iwan Jenkins form a talented half-back pairing, whilst experience in behind comes from the likes of Tom Hendrickson, Sean O’Brien and Rory O’Loughlin.
Tickets for Sunday’s game start from £1 for Under-16s and £10 for adults.
The victors play the winners of tonight's other semi-final between London Irish and Northampton Saints (7.45pm) in the final.
Exeter Chiefs: T Wyatt, I Feyi-Waboso, S O'Brien, T Hendrickson, R O'Loughlin, I Jenkins, T Cairns, D Southworth, J Innard (capt), P Schickerling, M Williams, L Pearson, R Tuima, A Davis, S Grondona. Replacements: D Frost, J kenny, J Iosefa-Scott, J Bailey,O Leatherbarrow, O James, I Whitten, F Cordero.