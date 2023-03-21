RICKY Pellow was full of praise for his Exeter Chiefs side as they secured a third Premiership Rugby Cup crown with a 24-20 extra-time victory over London Irish at the Gtech Community Stadium, writes Mark Stevens.
Aidon Davis' late score capped a remarkable day for the Devonians, who had to work tooth and nail to overcome the Exiles, who had led 14-10 at the turn thanks to a first-half double from hooker Ignacio Ruiz.
Skipper Jack Innard's converted try, plus a penalty from Iwan Jenkins, kept the Chiefs in touch before Jacob Atkins extended the home side's lead to seven points as the game entered into the final quarter.
Not to be outdone, Pellow's side rallied hard and when Josh Iosefa-Scott rumbled over with five minutes of normal time remaining, it sent the contest into the drama of extra time.
A second Atkins penalty put Irish back in front, only for South African Davis to pop up in the second half and seal the win for the Chiefs, who last won the competition back in 2018 with victory over Westcountry rivals Bath.
"What a game of rugby," said Pellow afterwards. "Fair play to London Irish, they fought all the way and we had to work incredibly hard to rip the game away from them. That said, I'm super proud of our efforts and the way the group have come together throughout the competition. They've been outstanding and deserve this success."
Having overcome the likes of Bristol Bears, Gloucester and Bath in the pool stages, then Sale Sharks in the semi-finals, it took a huge effort to see off Irish, who were contesting their second successive final on home soil.
Pellow added: “We were not perfect and I thought London Irish had control of the game at times, but to show that fight and tenacity to keep getting within a point and then take the lead is full credit to the side, so from that perspective I am exceptionally proud and what a win and way to do it.
“If you look at the age of our side it is young with a sprinkling of guys who are experienced and have played plenty of top-level rugby, some players who are moving on, but this is a memory that won’t be taken away from any of them and we will enjoy it together.”
With the Chiefs again using the competition to help blood a number of their up-and-coming stars, it was one of their more senior names, fly-half Joe Simmonds, who helped steady the ship in the latter stages of the match.
The double-winning captain of 2020 was a late call-up into the squad after Immanuel Feyi-Waboso pulled out following Saturday's team run. However, the talented playmaker produced a stylish showing to help see the Chiefs secure the prize.
“Joe is a European Cup winner and today he was celebrating like he had won the European Cup again and that shows what this meant to all the players and staff," added Pellow.
"When you have a group of 23 men who care for each other, that is an emotional thing and there are a lot of players out there who have put a lot of emotion into making this club what it is and getting us to where we are after 13 years in the Premiership."