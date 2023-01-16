Exeter Chiefs winger Jack Nowell has been left out of new head coach Steve Borthwick's 36-man England squad for the Six Nations Championship.
Other high-profile omissions include experienced fellow winger Jonny May and No.8 Billy Vunipola, but Borthwick has recalled 95-cap veteran prop Dan Cole, 35, who last played for England in the 2019 World Cup final.
There are places, though, for Nowell's Chiefs' team-mates Henry Slade and Sam Simmonds, while Luke Cowan-Dickie was not considered due to injury.
The omission of Nowell is likely to help persuade the Cornishman that it is time to leave the Chiefs at the end of the season, when his contract runs out, and take up a potential big-money offer to play abroad, which would prevent him from playing for England under the current rules.
Northampton fly-half Fin Smith is one of five uncapped players in the squad. London Irish wing Ollie Hassell-Collins, Gloucester hooker George McGuigan, and Harlequins pair Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the four other new caps.
"This is an exciting squad, with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership," Borthwick said.
Squad – Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.
Backs: Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Dan Kelly, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs.
Borthwick added: "We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.
"I know the players can't wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of.
"The hard work for the Scotland game starts now."
Borthwick confirmed Owen Farrell will be England's captain for the tournament, with Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes, who returns to the squad after injury, named as vice-captains.
Forwards Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt and Nick Isiekwe all return to the England fold, as do backs Elliot Daly, Dan Kelly, Max Malins and Joe Marchant.
England start their campaign against Scotland at Twickenham on February 4, before hosting Italy on February 12.
A trip to Wales follows on February 25, before a home game against 2022 champions France on March 11. They then finish in Dublin against Ireland onMarch 18.