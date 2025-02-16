By Barry Mumford
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Bodmin 29 Liskeard-Looe 24
FRASER Nottle’s late try consigned Liskeard-Looe to defeat as Bodmin gave themselves a huge victory in the quest for survival.
With at least one team set to be relegated at the end of the season, Liskeard weren’t helped by two late withdrawals which meant a huge reshuffle and only two finishers.
The Lions started slowly and knocked on from kick-off, but in the sixth minute they were ahead.
Centre James Noel-Johnson intercepted a pass and made a break taking the ball deep into home territory. Knowing he couldn’t make it to the try-line, he passed outside to Greg Gillbard, who ran in unopposed to score a try converted by Mike McCarthy (0-7).
In the tenth minute Liskeard were caught offside, forty-one metre from their try-line, Char Parker had the distance and the height but not the accuracy and it sailed wide.
However in the 19th minute the home side did get on the scoreboard when they crossed for an unconverted try in the corner by Paul Carter.
In the 24th minute Liskeard flanker Andy Rowe picked up a loose ball and drove forward. The ball was released to the backs and a clever cross-field kick was put in by McCarthy which full-back Kieran Underhill latched onto to go over for an unconverted try in the corner.
On the half-hour Bodmin forward Callum Rowe intercepted a pass inside the Lions 22 to score a try under the sticks which was added to by Parker.
The Lions suffered a blow on 34 minutes as number eight Adam Dack had to be replaced by Billy Warner, and on the stroke of half-time things got worse as Bodmin grabbed a third try via Mark Trevarthen, this time unconverted for 17-12 lead at the break.
Liskeard needed a response and got one in the 45th minute.
Following great work by the Liskeard pack, Rowe crashed over for a try that was converted by McCarthy to make it 19-17 to the Lions.
On 65 minutes Liskeard were reduced to 14 players following a yellow card, and two minutes later Bodmin scored their bonus point try via Carter’s second which was converted by Parker to put them back in front at 24-19.
The Lions came back again and in the 80th minute drew level, courtesy of Underhill’s second of the afternoon, thus earning a try bonus of their own.
This try also went unconverted, to square the score at 24-24.
But there was still time for a final home attack and it was Nottle who grounded the ball over the line to end a thriller.
The view from the touchline was the Lions had made too many mistakes during the match, and it caused their downfall.
However, there were quite a few bright areas in the game, just not enough to secure victory, but it was the Lions seventh losing bonus point this season, all within five of their opponents’ scores.
The Liskeard man of the match was awarded to Billy Warner for the impact that he had made after coming off the bench.
The Lions are next in action on Saturday, March 1 when champions-elect Saltash are the visitors to Lux Park (2.30pm), while Bodmin visit Newquay Hornets at the same time.
BODMIN: Fraser Nottle, William Boucher, Mark Trevarthen, Paul Carter, Joe Kendall, Char Parker, Aiden Kent; Mark Adams, Freddie Hill, Will Brewer, Joseph Miller, Callum Rowe, James Chapman, Dillon Newton, Lachlan Blacklaw. Replacements: Gagandeep Bali, Oliver Wendon.
Tries: Carter (2), Rowe, Trevarthen, Nottle; Convs: Parker (2); Pens: N/A.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill, Will Hoskin, Greg Gillbard, James Noel-Johnson, Jack Badnall, Mike McCarthy, Jay Mason; TJ Hicks, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton, Will Stuart, Dan Lethbridge, Cian Goldsmith, Andy Rowe, Adam Dack. Replacements: Billy Warner, James Martyn.
Tries: Gillbard, Underhill (2), Rowe; Convs: McCarthy (2); Pens: N/A.
Men of the match: Bodmin – Dillon Newton; Liskeard-Looe – Billy Warner.