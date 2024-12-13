LOAN signing Martin Moloney goes straight into the Cornish Pirates starting line-up for Saturday’s RFU Championship clash with Coventry at the Mennaye Field (2.30pm).
The 24-year-old Irishman comes in as injury cover from Exeter Chiefs and will provide a timely boost for the Pirates against the unbeaten league leaders.
The former Leinster back-row forward has made five appearances for Exeter this season, featuring twice in the Premiership and three times in the Premiership Rugby Cup - including playing against his new club last month.
Moloney will be joined in the Pirates pack by fellow Exeter loanee, Lewis Pearson, who are among five changes made to the side that started in last weekend’s 22-3 win at Caldy.
As well as the inclusion of Pearson and Moloney, James French comes in at tight-head for Jay Tyack. Behind the scrum, Dan Hiscocks gets the nod at scrum-half, whilst there is a first-ever Championship start for Chester Ribbons in the centre.
Buoyed by last weekend’s victory on the road, Pirates’ head coach, Gavin Cattle, is hoping his side can continue their form against the Midlanders, who themselves edged a tight affair with Hartpury (14-13) a week ago.
“The win at Caldy was satisfying because we were a little up against it at half-time,” said Cattle. “For us to ultimately come away with a convincing result made it a good outcome.
“This weekend, however, will be a different challenge again. Coventry have had a fantastic start to the season; they’re well coached and have recruited strongly with certain recognised names. We know we’ll have to put our best foot forward against them at the Mennaye.
“We have been close to some of the top teams in the league, but I think it’ll be post-Christmas when we see the true measure of where we are at. Like most squads, we have missed certain key players through injury, though off the back of that we should be in a better place when they return. In the meantime, we’ll keep soldiering on.”
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin; Arthur Relton, Charlie McCaig, Chester Ribbons, Matt McNab; Bruce Houston, Dan Hiscocks; Billy Young, Henry Hocking, James French; Charlie Rice, Lewis Pearson; Martin Moloney, Will Gibson, Hugh Bokenham (c). Replacements: Sol Moody, Osien Michel, Jay Tyack, Matt Cannon, Josh King, Cam Jones, Iwan Price-Thomas, Robin Wedlake.