KYLE Moyle is returning to the Cornish Pirates, signing a one-year contract with the club after being released by Premiership side Gloucester, writes Phil Westren.
After having made 136 appearances for the Pirates, the Cornish full-back/winger initially signed for Gloucester on a short-term deal in November 2020, and then, on the back of several impressive performances, put pen to paper on a full-time contract early in January 2021. In total, the now 30-year-old made 43 appearances for the Cherry and Whites.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle commented: "We are all naturally chuffed to bits to see Kyle return, and now with considerable Premiership experience behind him.
“To have someone with his ability aboard provides a massive boost and he will give a presence to the boys around him.
“We know his capabilities on the pitch, plus I know he’ll add another dimension to our game and the environment.”