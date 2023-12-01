KYLE Moyle is fit again to return at full-back for Cornish Pirates' home Championship game with Doncaster Knights at the Mennaye Field on Sunday (2.30pm), writes Phil Westren.
Pirates' selection shows minimal changes in their starting XV for the match that sees fifth play second.
With Moyle at full-back, Will Trewin moves to the wing, and in the centre, Tom Georgiou will make his first league start for the Pirates.
As for the bench, lock Charlie Rice, who has arrived on loan from Bristol Bears, is listed, while Ruaridh Dawson will make his 50th appearance for the club if he comes on.
Pirates’ joint head coach Gavin Cattle said: "Doncaster are a mainstay side in the Championship, and you know what you are going to get.
“I think this week is going to be a step-up for us physically, as they have a big pack, are very organised at the set piece, and being proven performers at this level it will provide us with another benchmark to strive to meet.
“We look forward to welcoming one or two familiar faces returning to the Mennaye Field who will likely be in their side, and although we ourselves arrive at this stage on the back of two good wins, we know we can take nothing for granted. It should be a great contest.”
Cornish Pirates: Kyle Moyle, Will Trewin, Joe Elderkin, Tom Georgiou, Matt McNab, Bruce Houston, Alex Schwarz; Lefty Zigiriadis, Morgan Nelson, Matt Johnson, Hugh Bokenham, Steele Barker, Alex Everett, John Stevens (capt), Ben Grubb. Replacements: Rhys Williams, Marlen Walker, Finn Richardson, Charlie Rice, Will Gibson, Ruaridh Dawson, Iwan Jenkins, Frankie Nowell.
Doncaster: Billy McBryde, George Simpson, Joe Margetts, Joe Bedlow, Maliq Holden, Russell Bennett, Alex Dolly; Conor Davidson, George Roberts, Lewis Thiede, Fyn Brown, Ehize Ehizode, Harry Wilson, Archie Smeaton, Jack Digby (capt). Replacements: Fletcher, Courtney, Barrett, Hopkinson, Tait, Mintern, Fox, Metcalf.
Referee: Joe Jones.