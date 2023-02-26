CORNWALL's hopes of a debut Rugby League Challenge Cup triumph ended as they went down 20-14 to Rochdale Mayfield at Penryn's Memorial Ground.
Sam Wright gave Rochdale an early lead but Tom Ashton pulled a try back for the hosts before Wayne English went over again for the visitors to make it 10-4 at the break.
Travis Long's try 57 seconds after the interval gave Rochdale breathing space.
Scores from Choughs duo Cameron Brown and Harry Aaronson set up a tense finish before Harry Sheridan's late try for Rochdale sealed the win for the visitors in front of the BBC cameras.