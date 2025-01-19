By Barry Mumford at Molesworth Field
COUNTIES TWO CORNWALL (SATURDAY)
Wadebridge Camels Seconds 23 Liskeard-Looe 22
THE Lions fought back from 13-0 down but were eventually edged out by 14-man Wadebridge at Molesworth Field.
Team selection was difficult with a couple more players going onto the injury list, one of them being up and coming number eight Adam Dack, but the club was helped by Colts Dan Crowther and Ethan A’Lee making themselves available with both going on the bench. There was also the return of Jay Mason at scrum-half, which allowed Greg Gillbard to revert to outside-centre.
The match was only five minutes old when the Lions fell foul of the referee’s whistle and conceded a penalty, which was slotted for 3-0.
On 17 minutes the home side scored a converted try during a sustained attacking move, and when a second three-pointer was added six minutes later it was 13-0.
At the restart an incident occurred where a Wadebridge forward received a red card, and a penalty given to Liskeard and this was sent to touch. At the ensuing lineout the Lions caught and drove the ball with hooker Archie Doidge crashing over in the corner for an unconverted try.
In the 40th minute with Liskeard on the attack inside the home 22, with a clear path to the whitewash, one of the Wadebridge defenders deliberately knocked the ball forward, thus stopping the advantage. The referee had no other option but to award a penalty try to Liskeard with a yellow card being shown to the perpetrator, taking the score to 13-12 at the whistle.
It had been a difficult half for the Lions but the two late tries ensured they were just a point behind.
On 45 minutes Liskeard lost number eight Cian Goldsmith to the bin but they held out.
In the 55th minute with the Liskeard defence working overtime to stop any Wadebridge attack, the home side took a snap chance of a drop goal and this sailed through the uprights to increase the lead to 16-12.
On the hour mark a defensive mix-up allowed the home side in for a converted try, thus ensuring an 11-point lead.
In the 63rd minute, after personnel changes had been made to the Lions line-up, replacement centre Dan Crowther, dotted down for an unconverted try to make it 23-17.
With the Lions forwards now dominant , eplacement back rower Ollie Dunn crashed over for a good try.
Unfortunately the conversion attempt hit the woodwork and bounced clear to make the score 23-22. There was to be no further scoring despite Liskeard trying everything to get the extra points to secure the victory.
View from the touchline was that Liskeard’s response from 13-0 down had been good but unfortunately not enough to secure the victory.
But despite the loss the Lions had secured two bonus points by virtue of crossing four times and losing within seven.
The Liskeard supporters’ man of the match award, sponsored by Liskeard and District Sports Association, as decided by former Lions John Catchpole and Steve Yeo, was awarded to Jay Mason.
The next match for Liskeard is this coming Saturday, at Perranporth for a match postponed from December.
Any travelling support would be appreciated.
LISKEARD-LOOE: Kieran Underhill, Jack Badnall, Greg Gillbard, Will Cameron, Sean Simmons, Mike McCarthy, Jay Mason; Will Stuart, Archie Doidge (capt), Jack Wilton, Mike Prowse, Billy Warner, Andy Rowe, Will Hoskin, Cian Goldsmith. Replacements: Ollie Dunn, Dan Lethbridge, Dan Crowther, Ethan A’Lee.
Tries: Doidge, penalty try, Crowther, Dunn; Convs: McCarthy; Pens: N/A.
Liskeard-Looe man of the match: Jay Mason.