By David Sillifant at Pottington Road
REGIONAL ONE SOUTH WEST
Barnstaple 40 Launceston 7
LAUNCESTON’S promotion hopes took a major blow on Saturday as they were comfortably beaten 40-7 at second-placed Barnstaple.
The result, coupled with leaders Brixham seeing off Royal Wootton Bassett 34-33, means they are now 12 points off the top with just one side going up.
Launceston joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren made three changes from the side that scraped past Lydney a week earlier as prop Charlie Short, flanker Lloyd Duke and winger Ben Bryant all came in.
There was also a place on the bench for fit-again Argentinian back Jose Luis Juarez after Leion Cole pulled out due to a shoulder problem.
In front of a large crowd at Pottington Road it was Barnstaple who nearly scored inside 60 seconds as full-back Tyler Gordon-Oke broke through, only to be tackled into touch by James Tucker.
Launceston responded well and saw number eight Brandon Rowley held up over the line in the sixth minute.
But it was Barnstaple that struck first on 15 minutes. Left winger Ryan Lee was found in space on the left and although he was tackled short of the line, hooker Bertie Stretch was on hand to rummage over. Gordon-Oke added a decent kick for 7-0.
Launceston soon lost Short to injury with the returning Alex Bartlett thrust into the fray, while the visitors were conceding too many penalties.
They were under increasing pressure at the scrum and on 23 minutes conceded as after driving close to the line, the Chiefs went right for winger Callum Morgan to apply the easiest of finishes. Gordon-Oke missed the kick (12-0).
Launceston got themselves back in the game five minutes later.
After winning a lineout deep in the Barum 22, they went through the phases before Bebbington took a pass cutting off the left wing to go over to the right of the posts. Scrum-half George Hillson added the extras.
But within two minutes it was Barnstaple back in the ascendency as James Fraser barged over the line after good runs by man of the match Matt Gohl and Johnny Carter, which was added to by Gordon-Oke.
Barnstaple then got their bonus point try as after failing to find touch with a penalty, the Chiefs won the scrum on their own ten-metre line which allowed the electric Gordon-Oke to find a gap before releasing Morgan to go the rest of the way. Gordon-Oke added a third conversion for 26-7.
The second half was far less exciting with Barnstaple’s defence in miserly mood.
Launceston introduced Juarez for Billy Martin at outside-centre, but couldn’t find a way through despite plenty of possession.
Barnstaple grabbed a fifth try when a superb offload from fly-half Tom Swales found Gohl in space to go over, before replacement winger Cameron Grizzle-Johnson rounded off a fine day’s work for the Chiefs when he intercepted a loose pass and ran in 40 metres.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Ben Bryant, Billy Martin (Jose Luis Juarez, HT), Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short (Alex Bartlett, 15), Dan Goldsmith, Tom Bottoms, Seb Cox, Lloyd Duke (Dom Ellery, 55), Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Dom Ellery, Jose Luis Juarez.
Tries: Bebbington; Convs: Hillson; Pens: N/A.
Launceston man of the match: Ollie Bebbington.