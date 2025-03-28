LAUNCESTON Ladies will look to retain their Cornwall Cup crown on Saturday at Penryn.
The Cabettes secured back-to-back promotions last weekend when they saw off visiting Yeovil 36-0 to claim the Women’s NC 1 South West (West) title, and will look for another double when they head to the Memorial Ground.
They face the hosts at 12pm before three further fixtures.
The Cornish Barbarians – a side made up of players from various clubs are first up at 1pm before they take on Helborne – a combination of Helston and Camborne at 2pm.
Truro provide the opposition in the final game at 3.30pm which they hope will result in another celebration.
A bumper day of rugby, which will see over 200 ladies take part, also sees the Cornwall Shield competed for.
Hosts Penryn have a second team who will take on Saltash, St Austell, Falmouth and Wadebridge Camels.