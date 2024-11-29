THE first Cornish derby of the Regional One South West season is upon us tomorrow as Launceston welcome St Austell to Polson Bridge (3pm).
Both sides go into the game off the back of victories last time out as Launceston saw off Royal Wootton Bassett 29-28 thanks to Brandon Rowley’s late double, while the Saints thrashed Ivybridge 52-14 at Tregorrick Park.
Launceston sit pretty in third with seven wins and just two defeats to their name so far and will start as favourites against a Saints side that are seventh in the 12-team division.
Launceston do have two of their five missing players back as prop Charlie Short comes into the front row having served a two-match ban, while winger Ollie Bebbington is available after injury and travelling.
They come into the team for Alex Bartlett and Dan Pearce who drop to the bench.
Unfortunately for joint head coaches Ian Goldsmith and Ryan Westren, captain and fly-half Tom Sandercock is at least another week away from returning from a broken finger, while Lloyd Duke (shoulder) and Jose Luis Juarez (ankle) have yet to fully recover.
All three could be in contention for next weekend’s mouth-watering trip to second-placed Barnstaple.
St Austell make just one alteration as winger George Tregilgas comes into the team for injured fly-half Chris Ashwin, who went off early on against Ivybridge and means a slight reshuffle to the back division.
Kayden Michael, who was a late addition to the side last time out in place of Hector Bright, retains his spot at flanker, while dynamic duo Dan Tyrrell and Matt Shepherd start at scrum-half and fly-half respectively.
The bench has been freshened up with the welcome return of the highly-experienced Kyle Marriott following his recovery from a shoulder injury.
Young prop Ben Woodmansey retains the front row replacement slot after impressing on his Saints debut 13 days ago, while another talented youngster completes the bench trio with Freddy Rolls on course for his senior debut.
LAUNCESTON: Ben Bryant, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, James Tucker, George Hillson; Mitch Hawken, Levent Bulut, Charlie Short, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, Dom Ellery, Brandon Rowley (capt). Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Pete Bebbington, Dan Pearce.
ST AUSTELL: Archie Bees, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer (co-captain), Sam Parsons, George Tregilgas, Matt Shepherd, Dan Tyrrell; Peter Rowe, Peter Harris, Matt Boothby, Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (co-captain), Rory Jago, Kaydan Michael, Adam Powell. Replacements: Ben Woodmansey, Freddie Rolls, Kyle Marriott.