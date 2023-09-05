CORNISH Pirates have signed Scottish lock/back rower Josh King on a one-year contract, writes Phil Westren.
A former Scotland U18s player who has just turned 22, Helensburgh-born King first played for his hometown club and has since featured for Biggar, Boroughmuir Bears, and Edinburgh ‘A’.
Educated at Queen Victoria School in Dunblane, in his rugby development he has been seen as someone with impressive ball-handling and tackling skills, who has always been a great team player.
Noted from an early age that he had all the attributes needed to be successful, besides rugby he was a Scotland under-17s discus champion who also competed nationally in javelin.
Pirates’ coach Louie Tonkin said: "We are delighted to get Josh on board. He is a young prospect from Scotland who has experience in Scottish ‘Super 6’ rugby, which is a great competition up there.
"Big and physical, we feel Josh will fit in really well, and seeing him in action his collision is good and his line-out really good also.
"He appears to have all the attributes in abundance to make him a fine Pirate.”