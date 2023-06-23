REDRUTH have announced their coaching structure for the new National League Two West season, with Richie Kevern replacing Louie Tonkin as head coach.
Club president Dave Penberthy said: "The club has always strived to be the best it possibly can be and it's very important that the coaching structure reflects that.
"Over the past few seasons we have seen tremendous commitment from the coaching group, resulting in achieving above and beyond expectations.
"As with everything, structures evolve and changes are made. For this season we experience that for the first time in a number of seasons.
"For the coming season we bid farewell to head coach Louie Tonkin. Louie has been with us since the covid-ravaged season of 2020-21 and has combined his role here with his full-time role as an assistant coach at the Cornish Pirates.
"We can’t speak highly enough of Louie and we thank him for his tremendous input into the team and he will be missed. However, all is not lost with Louie as he will still operate on an advisory role, and I’m sure we will see him around the club on the odd matchday."
Nigel Hambly will embark on his fourth successive season as director of rugby and will oversee the coaching team and their operation, with Kevern stepping up from assistant coach to head coach to control the coaching and managing of the senior XV’s.
Penberthy said: "Richie also coaches the Cornwall Under-20s and coached them to their first Jason Leonard County Championship in the 2021-22 season. Richie is also a former player with 101 appearances for the first XV and came through the Redruth mini junior section. Richie has worked closely with Nigel and Louie over the past two seasons and will continue the great work set before him."
Richard Brown, who recently retired from playing, will take up the role of assistant coach.
Penberthy said: "Richard has also had a distinguished playing career both for Redruth and Cornwall, is well respected amongst the squad and will bring a huge amount of knowledge to the team."
Kevern will also be assisted by Marlen Walker, who is now entering his 10th season with Cornish Pirates as a player.
"Marlen will continue playing for the Pirates alongside his new coaching role at Redruth. Marlen has been involved with the coaching of the DPP at Exeter Chiefs as well as coaching the Truro School first XV. Marlen’s knowledge and experience will be a great addition to the coaching team," explained Penberthy.