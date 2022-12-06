England have sacked head coach Eddie Jones – nine months before the Rugby World Cup.
Jones departs after a dismal year of results, with only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022.
The 62-year-old Australian guided England to three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.
However, his position had become very shaky after England were booed off the field at Twickenham following their recent 27-13 defeat by South Africa.
Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team on an interim basis, but the favourite to take over on a permanent basis is current Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick.
Rugby Football Union CEO, Bill Sweeney said: “It is important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taking us to a Rugby World Cup final.
”He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.
“I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team.
“He has provided the review panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.” Jones said: “I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future.
“Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers.” The decision for Jones to leave was taken by the RFU board earlier today. Speaking about the decision, RFU Chair, Tom Ilube said: “The independent review panel regularly updates the board on its discussions and findings. We are fully supportive of its process and recommendations.”