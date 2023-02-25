"We have seven games left and they will go in the blink of an eye,” he said. “Also, with the way the table is, every week is going to be a standalone fixture for sides. This Sunday’s game is exciting, not just because it’s a good match-up between two top sides, but if we can get a result against Sale, then back up our bye week, then we start to close the gap on them and that fight for a top four spot.