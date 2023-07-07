SALE Sharks have confirmed the signing of England and British and Irish Lions hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie from Exeter Chiefs.
The 30-year-old Cornishman, who played 165 times for the Chiefs and scored 41 tries after coming through the club’s academy, will join up with Alex Sanderson’s squad immediately, after injury ruled him out of the upcoming World Cup.
Cowan-Dickie said: “I’ve been at the same club for 13 years and I felt it was time for a change. This is the perfect move for me and I can’t wait to get started.
“I know Jonny (Hill) and Tom (O’Flaherty) from Exeter and they have raved about this club since they came up here. They have told me how good the environment, the lads and the coaching team are so it was an easy decision.
“It’s been a long journey trying to get fit and not knowing where I’d be playing but I can already see myself being here for a long time.
“This team reached the final last year and speaking to the boys here, they all want to go one better. I want to win and I’m confident we can have a successful year.”
Cowan-Dickie was due to join French Top 14 side Montpellier this summer but that move fell through.
Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: “Luke is a fantastic player and we feel really fortunate and happy to have secured him for the foreseeable future. Already it feels like a good match for him and for us, with the type of team we want to be on and off the pitch.
“To be able to bring in an England international and a British and Irish Lion to a squad that’s already as good as this one is really exciting. We’re all looking forward to working with someone who’ll bring new ideas.
“Last year was brilliant but we are always looking to improve. The worst thing would be to say ‘nothing changes’ because we did well last year. We have to keep improving and a big part of that is bringing in top quality players like Luke.”