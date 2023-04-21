“Bristol won’t be coming here to have a party or say ‘well done’ to our players, they are coming here to win a game of rugby. If we direct our energy and our emotion in the right way, then we’re normally pretty good. It’s when we don’t, that’s when we have problems. All I’ve said to our lads is, I want them to go out, perform and then be able to walk off the pitch proud of what they have achieved.”