SCOTLAND and Exeter Chiefs full-back Stuart Hogg has announced his retirement with immediate effect.
The 31-year-old left the Chiefs at the end of last season and had intended to stop playing after this autumn's World Cup.
But he has had to call it quits early due to ongoing injury issues.
Hogg, who joined Exeter Chiefs from Glasgow Warriors in 2019, won 100 Scotland caps and toured three times with the British and Irish Lions, said: "I fought with everything I had to make the Rugby World Cup, but this time my body has not been able to do the things I wanted and needed it to do.
"It is difficult where to start, but with great sadness and an enormous amount of pride, I am announcing my immediate retirement from playing rugby. We knew this day would come eventually - I just never thought it would be this soon.
"It's hard to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life. I will be retiring knowing that I have given my body and heart to rugby. I will be forever grateful to this amazing community and cannot wait to begin my journey as a proud supporter of the team."