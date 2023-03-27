EXETER Chiefs star Stuart Hogg has announced that he will retire from professional rugby after this year's World Cup in France.
In a statement on social media, the Scotland and British & Irish Lions full-back confirmed that the tournament in September will be his last.
He said: "After RWC 2023, my professional rugby journey will end and I will be retiring from the game.
"As a young kid growing up in the The Borders, all I wanted to do was play rugby for Scotland. I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on three British and Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs. I couldn't have asked for any more.
"I've so many people to thank and I will get round to you all. First and foremost is my wife Gill, my parents, my brother and my kids. I'm so lucky and proud to have such a loving family that have supported me every step of the way.
"Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever.
"Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France.
"I don't feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I've always wanted to finish at the top end of the game. After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud."
It remains to be seen whether he will play for Exeter again as he is currently out with an ankle injury picked up during the Six Nations.