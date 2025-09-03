ALI Hepher is back at Sandy Park just months after being sacked by Exeter Chiefs – this time in a new role overseeing the club’s academy players.
The 50-year-old, who was dismissed from his long-standing position as first team coach back in May, has been appointed as an academy performance coach within the club’s player development pathway.
The move marks a swift return for a man who spent 16 years in the senior set-up and played a central role in Exeter’s rise to Premiership and European glory.
Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter welcomed the reappointment, insisting Hepher’s knowledge of the game and of the club would be invaluable to the next generation of players.
“Personally, I’m really pleased to have Ali on board in this new role which encompasses him working on the coaching and skills development of our young players from aged 16 onwards,” said Baxter.
“Ali will also have input on the talent identification for our pre-16 academy cohort. He’ll work alongside our academy coaches to ensure the development of those players through our system and create a smooth transition for them into our senior set-up.
“It’s a role I am very keen for Ali to take up this season. I think it allows us to get some top quality, very experienced coaching into our academy group, both for coach education and to keep a close eye on our best young players coming through.
“We want them to get attention in all the key fundamentals of how to play. Not just the skills of how to catch, pass and tackle, but that ability to read the game and decipher how things are going to unfold.
“Also, it’s about ensuring they know how to be a professional rugby player from a very young age, to understand the standards you must set and the challenges you’re going to face. I think this is a very positive step for us in terms of developing Exeter players for the future.”
Hepher’s return follows a turbulent exit from Sandy Park earlier this year, when Exeter opted for a shake-up of their coaching staff after a period of transition on the pitch. Not only did Hepher depart, but so too did head coach Rob Hunter in the wake of a club-record 79-17 loss away to Gloucester.
Before joining Exeter in 2009, Hepher had built his coaching reputation at Northampton Saints, where he was a key figure in their academy. That experience, combined with his trophy-winning spell with the Chiefs, makes him a leading figure in youth development.
Club chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe CBE said Hepher’s track record made him the ideal candidate to strengthen the club’s pathway system.
“Ali was a vital part of our coaching team in a prolonged period of success for the club,” he said. “Having spoken to Rob, I felt this role was key to the future advancement of our squad and the experience that Ali would bring is considerable. So, I am glad to welcome him back to the Chiefs and I look forward to seeing the positive impact he has on our player pathway.”
