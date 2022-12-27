Exeter Chiefs head coach Ali Hepher knows his side are in for a tough test when they round off 2022 with a trip to runaway Premiership leaders Saracens on Saturday (3pm).
The Chiefs triumphed 20-15 over Bath at Sandy Park on Christmas Eve, but they will need to be a lot better if they are to get anything from the StoneX Stadium.
"That will be a totally different proposition to the Bath game - and I’ve no doubt Saracens will be looking to bounce back from Friday's defeat at London Irish, so we have to be ready to rise to the challenge," said Hepher.
The Chiefs are waiting to see how their players are after flu swept through the squad, but one player set to return to action after injury is South African back rower Jacques Vermeulen.