CAMBORNE have pulled off a major coup by signing Fijian international back Josh Matavesi.
Matavesi started his rugby journey at Camborne RFC and it has come full circle after 17 years of professional rugby, having played for the likes of Exeter Chiefs, Racing 92, Ospreys, Newcastle, Bath and more recently Toyota Shuttles in Japan.
Cherry & Whites director of rugby Steve Larkins said: "To have Josh sign for Camborne RFC is a major coup for us as he will bring so much in terms of physicality and flair on the pitch but also a wealth of experience off it where he is an amazing role model for young aspiring players in our community."
Matavesi will combine playing for the Cherry & Whites with a part-time role as the club’s Youth Development Officer.
The role will see him working across the range of age groups at Camborne and in outreach work with local schools.
The 27-capped Fijian international said: "IIt really feels like I am coming home and I am so excited to give back to the club that started my love for rugby.
"I'm looking forward to representing a club and a community from where I'm from and that is growing and moving in a very positive direction.
"After 17 years of pro rugby I am back to where it started and am very grateful to have the opportunity to pull on that Cherry and White jersey once again."
Tony Chapman, CLX Founder & CEO, commented: "We have a way of working that supports professional athletes transitioning from professional sport to business.
"We also share similar values about trust, supporting each other to be successful, winning and having fun."