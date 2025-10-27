EXETER Chiefs centre Henry Slade and winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso have both been named in England’s 36-player squad for the 2025 Quilter Nations Series.
The backline duo have put in standout performances for Rob Baxter’s side in recent weeks, including try-scoring starts against Harlequins and Gloucester Rugby at Sandy Park.
On Saturday, Slade joined a prestigious club as his 22-points against the Cherry and Whites took him over 1,000 points scored for Chiefs.
Named in Steve Borthwick’s squad, the two will prepare for an autumn campaign which will see them come up against Australia (Nov 1), Fiji (Nov 8), New Zealand (Nov 15) and Argentina (Nov 23) at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.
A number of Chiefs will also be on Test duty this November with Dafydd Jenkins included in the Wales squad, Stephen Varney, Ross Vintcent and Andrea Zambonin for Italy, together with summer signings Len Ikitau and Tom Hooper, who will play a small part in Australia’s Autumn plans.
Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs Women got their new PWR campaign off to a winning start as they triumphed 24-12 at Ealing Trailfinders.
Chiefs took all five points from their trip to Trailfinders Sports Club after a dominant first half display. Scores from Liv McGoverne, Hope Rogers and Gabriella Nigrelli gave Steve Salvin’s side a 19-0 lead after they controlled every aspect of the game in the first 40.
The visitors continues to run proceedings as the second half began. England’s Claudia Moloney-MacDonald went over in the corner to give Exeter their try bonus before Trailfinders had registered a point.
However, Trailfinders replied straight away through former Chiefs player Kate Zackary and momentum shifted. The hosts attempted to make a comeback as Georgia Ponsonby went over on the back of a strong Trailfinders maul, but it was in vain as Chiefs held on for the victory.
