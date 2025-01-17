LAUNCESTON have named an unchanged side from the one due to visit Marlborough last Saturday for tomorrow’s home clash with Lydney (3pm).
The All Blacks are six points off leaders Brixham in the race for the one promotion spot from Regional One South West after the Fishermen went top of the table courtesy of their victory over Exmouth and Barnstaple’s shock loss at strugglers Ivybridge.
It meant that although the Cornishmen were without a game due to a frozen pitch in Wiltshire, they ended the day knowing the fate of the title is in their hands with Barnstaple still to play twice. They also visit Brixham on the final day of the season.
Lydney head down from the Forest of Dean firmly in mid-table.
They started the season with a bang, but since then have been inconsistent as shown by their record of seven wins and as many defeats from their 15 outings.
When the two sides met in Gloucestershire back in October, Launceston put in arguably their best performance of the season in a 48-29 victory.
One piece of good news for the All Blacks is that former captain Lloyd Duke is fit enough to return to the squad following a shoulder problem, and will provide a second back-row option off the bench along with Dom Ellery.
Powerhouse prop Charlie Short will again look to add impact off the bench.
There’s also plenty of other action around the club this weekend.
Saturday starts with the Colts at home to Camborne at 11am before the Castles welcome St Ives Seconds in Counties Three Cornwall on Saturday (2pm) looking to bounce back from their promotion decider defeat at Camborne last weekend.
However they get a second chance with the winners of the seven-team Counties Three Cornwall joining Camborne in Counties Two next season.
The ladies haven’t played since December 15 when they won 41-5 at Yeovil, but the leaders start a run of three games in four weeks when they go to a Crediton side sitting second, four points adrift.
The Cabettes then host Bath United next Sunday before welcoming Penryn on February 9.
LAUNCESTON: James Tucker, Zerran Hammond, Billy Martin, Cam Fogden, Ollie Bebbington, Tom Sandercock (capt), George Hillson; Oli Martin, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Dan Goldsmith, Leion Cole, Tom Bottoms, Seb Cox, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Charlie Short, Lloyd Duke, Dom Ellery.
LAUNCESTON LADIES: Chloe Samways, Joey Bartlett, Meg Tucker, Abbie Smith, Rachel Hicks, Holly Williams, Amy Warman; Mel Ruby (capt), Jenna Arnold, Kim Upcott, Megan Arnold, Vicki Doidge, Abby Matthews, Caitlin Hancock, Briony Eddy. Replacements: Lowenna Cole, Ann-Marie Risdon, Josie Ninnis, Emlily Kneae, Madi Vine, Lauren Carlyon.