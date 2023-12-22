ROB Baxter has made four changes to his starting line-up for Exeter Chiefs’ Gallagher Premiership Round Nine clash against Leicester Tigers at Sandy Park tomorrow (3pm).
The selected matchday 23 will have the invaluable experience of playing in front of the largest crowd Sandy Park has ever welcomed through its stadium gates as the festive fixture is a complete sell-out.
In the front row, club captain Jack Yeandle returns to the side to start at hooker between Scott Sio at loose-head and Ehren Painter at tight-head. Rusi Tuima moves to the bench to accommodate Lewis Pearson in the second row alongside Dafydd Jenkins.
Ethan Roots returns from a week of rest to start on the blindside flank, with Jacques Vermeulen at openside and Greg Fisilau at number eight.
Tom Cairns and Harvey Skinner remain in place as the half-back duo. Henry Slade has an incredibly familiar face inside of him in the centre partnership as Ollie Devoto makes his first Premiership start of the season, and his first since New Year's Day 2022.
A strong performance off the bench against Munster last weekend earns Irishman Rory O’Loughlin a start alongside Ben Hammersley on the wings, with Tommy Wyatt at full-back.
Head coach Ali Hepher says his side has celebrated the accomplishments of the past two weeks in Investec Champions Cup action but they are not taking the threat of Leicester Tigers lightly as they return to Premiership duty.
“To come through two games against the likes of Toulon and Munster in the past two weeks like we have has been great – it’s really good for the boys’ spirit and their confidence. As they’re such a young side, they don’t always believe how good they are at times," he said.
“This weekend we’ve got Leicester in front of a packed Sandy Park. They’re on the rise after the Rugby World Cup and getting their internationals back involved. They’re changing their style slightly as well and have had a pick-up in performance.
“The set-piece battle is obviously going to be key. When we’re attacking, they have real threats to our ball on the floor, so we’ve got to be on point and make sure we’re smart in the way we approach things.
“They’re a top quality side – the majority of those boys were champions a couple of years ago – so we’re under no illusions about the quality they’ll bring. What we’ve got to do is keep focusing on ourselves and make sure that we rise to the occasion, get excited, and put our best performance on the field.”
Dan Frost is named on the bench alongside Nika Abuladze and a returning Josh Iosefa-Scott as the replacement front row. Tuima is then joined by Ross Vintcent as the remaining pack cover.
The backline will then be able to call upon Stu Townsend, Joe Hawkins or Zack Wimbush, who could be in line for his Chiefs' debut.
Tigers have brought back a host of stars for the game, with internationals Freddie Steward, Handré Pollard, captain Julián Montoya, Dan Cole, Ollie Chessum and Jasper Wiese returning to the side.
Tommy Reffell misses out through injury which sees Academy graduate Emeka Ilione start in a league game for the first time, with prop James Whitcombe getting his first start of the Premiership campaign. Ilione forms a new-look back row with Wiese and Chessum.
Tigers head coach Dan McKellar said: “This is a pivotal point of the season and we’re excited for the challenge heading down to Exeter. They’re a good side, particularly at home, so it’s certainly a big game for us.
“It’s a long season and you’ll pick up knocks along the wa,y but last week showed the depth we have within our squad and the confidence we have to use all players who work for an opportunity."
A star-studded Tigers' back division also includes former Chiefs centre Solomone Kata.
Exeter Chiefs: Tommy Wyatt, Rory O’Loughlin, Henry Slade, Ollie Devoto, Ben Hammersley, Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns, Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle, Ehren Painter, Dafydd Jenkins (capt), Lewis Pearson, Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Dan Frost, Nika Abuladze, Josh Iosefa-Scott, Rusi Tuima, Ross Vintcent, Stu Townsend, Joe Hawkins, Zack Wimbush.
Leicester Tigers: Freddie Steward, Anthony Watson, Dan Kelly, Solomone Kata, Josh Bassett, Handré Pollard, Ben Youngs, James Whitcombe, Julián Montoya (capt), Dan Cole, George Martin, Harry Wells, Ollie Chessum, Emeka Ilione, Jasper Wiese. Replacements: Finn Theobold-Thomas, Francois van Wyk, Joe Heyes, Olly Cracknell, Kyle Hatherell, Tom Whiteley, Jamie Shillcock, Mike Brown.