CORNWALL'S hopes of reaching the Bill Beaumont Cup final at Twickenham for an eighth time in nine completed seasons ended with a 34-31 defeat to Kent in a thrilling match at Camborne yesterday.
It was a winners-takes-all encounter to decide who would win Division One South and go on to play North winners Lancashire at English rugby headquarters on Sunday, May 28.
Lancashire beat Yorkshire 29-28 at Sedgley Park RFC to secure their place.
Cornwall led 10-7 25 minutes into the first half but trailed 20-17 at the break.
Kent then pulled 34-24 clear but a converted Duchy try in time added on set up a tense finale.
