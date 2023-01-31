Cornwall RLFC have signed Malta international Kaine Dimech for the 2023 Betfred League one season, writes Gareth Davies.
The second-row joins the club after attending the club's second open player trial back in November.
Dimech was then offered an extended trial earlier this month and after impressing Cornwall chief Mike Abbott, has inked terms for the upcoming campaign.
Born in Medway, Kent, Dimech cut his rugby league teeth at local amateur side Medway Dragons. He caught the eye of then Super League side London Broncos and became part of their academy set up.
Dimech moved to the West Country to study at the University of Gloucestershire where he played both league and rugby union which included representative honours with England Colleges.
The 27-year-old spent time training with the All Golds whilst they were a professional entity but owing to injury, never played a professional game for the once League One outfit.
Dimech, through his dad who is Maltese, has won five caps for the Malta national side scoring four tries.
Along with hooker Louis Singleton, Dimech becomes the second Malta international in the Cornwall ranks for 2023.
“Factors like injuries have stopped me making the step to play rugby league professionally,” Dimech told cornwallrlfc.co.uk.
“But my involvement with the Malta team has made me chase that dream a little bit more.
“I have been close to this dream of playing rugby league at this level before and I am really excited for the opportunity. Everything seems to have slotted in nicely this time with logistics and I can’t wait to move to Cornwall.
“When opportunities at other clubs came up, I couldn’t do the travel from Kent but now I can and I can’t wait to dive in. Playing at this level is the exciting part, but being part of this project and playing with a great group of lads were also big factors in me signing this contract.”
Cornwall RLFC general manager John Beach said: “We were really impressed with Kaine at the player trial. He has had a few opportunities in and around this level before but for one reason or another, it hasn’t quite worked out.
“He has demonstrated an enthusiasm to not let the opportunity to play rugby league professionally pass him by and we can’t wait to see what he will do in a Cornwall shirt.”