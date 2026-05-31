BILL BEAUMONT COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP DIVISION ONE GROUP TWO
Kent 19 Cornwall 56
CORNWALL booked their place in the Bill Beaumont County Championship final at Twickenham on Saturday with a comprehensive 59-16 win over reigning champions Kent.
In a two-legged clash with the current holders, Cornwall travelled to Charlton Park holding a 59-point lead after an 11-try romp at Camborne’s Recreation Ground seven days earlier.
And in searing temperatures, Graham Dawe’s charges crossed the whitewash eight times in South London to prevail 132-29 on aggregate and book a date with Lancashire at headquarters – the Black and Gold’s first County Championship final in four years.
Dawe made three changes to his starting line-up with two of those coming in the front row.
Ben Watson and Kyle Beasley were replaced by Archie Rolls and Sam Rodman whilst in the engine room, Jago Sheppard took the place of Redruth’s Edd Pascoe.
Sadly for Rolls, he was injured early in the piece and replaced by Jack Andrew but this early pack shuffle didn’t deter the visitors as Wills opened the scoring in the sixth minute from close range.
Kyle Moyle, who had a 100% record from the tee, slotted over the first of eight successful conversions.
Despite falling behind early and being fearful of another painful loss, Kent rallied and scored an unconverted try when Sevenoaks winger Jacob Ivell finished off a flowing backs move out on the left flank.
But just as Kent gained a foothold in proceedings, it was taken away from them by Cornwall in ruthless fashion almost straight from the restart. Josh Matavesi’s outrageous dummy punched a huge hole in the Kent defence and with Ducker supporting, the full-back was drawn and Cornwall were in again.
Once again, credit to Kent who didn’t crumble and for 10 minutes they kept Cornwall at bay before Camborne’s Stupple barged over from near the posts.
Wills then seared through the Kent rearguard just before the interval and with Moyle kicking the extras, Cornwall held a 28-5 interval lead.
Dawe then changed things around at the break, and one of the replacements, hooker Ben Priddey, got in on the scoring act when he finished well in the far right corner. Moyle nailed a fine touchline conversion.
Canterbury scrum-half Tom Williams seized on a loose pass to run fully 80 metres to score the home side’s second try which also went unconverted, but Stupple recorded his second just shy of the hour mark after a short, close-range pass from Priddey.
Into the final quarter and a driving maul gave Priddey a try before Williams grabbed his second with 14 minutes remaining following some quick-thinking with Harvey Young. Harry Large’s kick made it 49-19.
With the sweltering conditions taking its toll on both teams and Cornwall with one eye on their final against Lancashire, the game somewhat petered out in the final 10 minutes, but not before Stupple secured his hat-trick as a scrum 18 metres out ended with the former Plymouth Albion No.8 picking up at the base and doing the rest.
CORNWALL (Camborne unless stated): Moyle; Shepherd (St Austell), Bodilly (London Welsh), J Matevesi, Ducker; Wills (Redruth), Boyce; Rolls, Cowan-Dickie (Redruth), Rodman; Osborne, Sheppard; Buzza, S Matavesi (capt), Stupple. Replacements: Andrew, Walton (Barnes), Prowse (Penzance & Newlyn), Hancock (Launceston), Nicholls, Hennessey, Larkins, Priddey.
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