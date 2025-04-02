CORNWALL RLFC have announced that they will be withdrawing from Betfred League One with immediate effect following financial issues.
The club’s withdrawal comes just days after their match with Whitehaven at the weekend which will prove to be their last in the professional game.
The scheduled fixture away to North Wales Crusaders on Sunday has been cancelled and the club will not fulfil its remaining fixtures in 2025.
In November 2024, ownership of the club was transferred to Ken Stone after current Truro City owner Eric Perez, who founded the club in 2021, handed over the reins. However, ongoing financial issues and the failure to secure overseas investment has contributed to the club’s departure from the league.
In a statement, the club said: “The current ownership group, who gained control of Cornwall RLFC back in November, immediately sought investment to try and stabilise the club and to grow the game of rugby league in the Duchy, through a professional club.
“Significant progress was made with potential overseas investors to achieve this although sadly, due the current uncertainties in the United States of America, this has not been possible.
“The club have subsequently explored other avenues to secure required funding, but these have been extensively exhausted, leaving Cornwall RLFC with no option other than to withdraw immediately.
“Cornwall RLFC would like to place on record its thanks to the club’s players, coaching staff, officials, sponsors and fans for their unwavering support over the past four years.
“The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”