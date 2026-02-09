By Bill Hooper at the Recreation Ground, Camborne
FRIENDLY (SATURDAY)
Cornwall President’s XV 27 Crawshay’s Welsh 19
IN AN entertaining game, the President’s XV got the better of their Welsh visitors on a heavy, sticky Camborne pitch.
Playing up the slope in the first half, the President’s XV enjoyed early pressure, however as is often the case in games when players come together at short notice the error count was high.
Eventually the President’s XV got the first try scored by Redruth No.8 Finn Wolstencroft from a short-range drive.
A sweeping move from the President’s XV deserved a score with centres Cam Fogden, Jamie Stanlake and scrum-half Ben Rosevear all involved, only desperate Crawshay’s defence denying the try.
Crawshay’s came more into the game, a fine run down the grandstand touchline by Kristian Jones led up to their opening try scored by skipper Matt Jacobs. Joseph Scrivens adding the extras for the lead.
Crawshay’s continued to press as President’s full-back Ben Wragg – a late replacement for Wadebridge Camels’ Ollie Aggiss – had to be alert to prevent a Crawshay’s try touching down in goal.
Just before half-time Crawshay’s got their second try through wing Ben Evans, and with Scrivens again on the money with the conversion, Crawshay’s led 14-5 at the break.
The President’s XV got off to a great start at the beginning of the second half as fine play from Ben Plummer and Stanlake set up Rosevear for an unconverted try.
A yellow card for Crawshay’s put them under further pressure, and after Launceston’s former Bude flanker Ben Hancock went close for the President’s XV, St Austell’s Hector Bright having just come on, powered over for an unconverted try and regain the lead for the Cornishmen.
Bright then managed to exploit some confusion in the Crawshay’s line to bag his second try of the game, before the industrious Hancock completed the President’s haul of tries which Penzance and Newlyn’s Oscar Marr converted.
Crawshay’s had the final say when Evans went in at the corner late in the game, but it didn’t matter as the home side – who saw St Austell centre Jamie Stanlake named man-of-the-match – got the job done.
CORNWALL PRESIDENT’S XV: Ben Wragg; Ben Plummer, Cam Fogden, Jamie Stanlake, Ollie Bebbington; Oscar Marr, Ben Rosevear; Declan Prowse, Rory Mead, Olly Derry; Tom Daniel, Mark Vian (capt); Charlie Tummon, Ben Hancock, Finn Wolstencroft. Replacements (all used): Levent Bulut, Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Archie Rolls, Rupert Edwards, Hector Bright, Dan Tyrrell, James Tucker, Ed Cooke.
