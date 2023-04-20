CORNWALL’S coaches and selectors have named a 34-man squad for this season’s Bill Beaumont Cup campaign, which will kick-off on Saturday, May 6, against Somerset at Redruth RFC (3pm), writes Bill Hooper.
The squad comprises 19 forwards and 15 backs. This season Redruth’s fly-half Fraser Honey has been appointed as captain.
Plymouth Albion did not release their players to play in this season’s competition.
As expected, a number of Redruth players form the majority of the squad. However, both Cambone and St Austell see a number of their players selected following promotion-winning seasons.
The squad also has several players who have in the past played for the Cornish Pirates and bring that level of experience to the table.
As always, there are always one or two players who are surprise selections, with Bude lock Freddie Stevenson and Pirates Amateurs centre Josh Semmens, who had a fine game in the Tamar Cup against Devon. Back rowers Adam Blackmore (Wadebridge Camels) and Brandon Rowley (Launceston) also get deserved call-ups.
There is also place for players from last season’s successful Under-20s, with Declan Prowse (Camborne), Sam Walker (Exeter Uni), Charlie Levick (Penryn) and Joe Tanswell (Redruth) all included.
Chairman of selectors Kevin Thomas was pleased with the balance of the squad. He said: “I’d like to thank my fellow selectors for the hard work they have done since the beginning of the season in looking at players all around Cornwall. The breadth of the squad shows that, no matter where you play, you are in with a chance if good enough.
“Our first training session is on April 26 at Redruth and we will look to select our match-day 23 for the first game on May 6 from that session. The players are excited to be a part of the squad and looking forward to putting on the black and gold shirt.
“I am sure the Cornish fans will turn out and support the lads, that first game is so important as it will set the tone for the campaign, so please do come along on May 6 and get behind the lads.”
Cornwall – Forwards (19): Adam Blackmore (Wadebridge Camels),Ben Fox (Redruth), Ben Priddey (Camborne), Brandon Rowley (Launceston), Craig Williams (Redruth), Declan Prowse (Camborne), Edd Pascoe (Redruth), Freddie Stevenson (Bude), Jack Hazelton (Camborne), Jess Tompsett (Redruth), Jordan Nicholls (Camborne), Luke Barnes (Redruth), Mackenzie Oliver (Redruth), Richard Brown (Redruth), Sam Stevens (Redruth), Toby Freeman (Tonbridge Juddians), Tom Duncan (Truro), Tommy Phillips (Redruth), Tommy Lee Southworth (Camborne).
Backs (15): Charlie Levick (Penryn), CJ Boyce (St Austell), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Fraser Honey (Redruth), Jack Kessell (Camborne), Jack Simmons (Redruth), Joe Tanswell (Redruth), Josh Semmens (Pirates Ams), Konnor Ewudzi (St Austell), Lewis Thomas (Redruth), Matt Shepherd (St. Austell), Mike Austin (Cinderford), Nicolas De Battista (Camborne), Sam Parsons (St Austell), Sam Walker (Exeter Uni).
Cornwall’s matches all kick-off at 3 pm: May 6 v Somerset (Redruth). May 13 v Hampshire (Havant), May 20 v Kent (Camborne).