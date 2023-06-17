CORNWALL RLFC have named their 21-man squad for tomorrow’s Betfred League One clash away to play-off chasers Hunslet, writes Gareth Davies.
The Choughs delivered a much-improved showing in their most recent match at home to Dewsbury Rams, although for the trip to Leeds, head coach Mike Abbott is left with mixed selection news.
Coby Nichol is unavailable as he serves the first of a two-game suspension picked up for a dangerous throw offence in the defeat at Workington earlier this month.
Prop Jack Ray is still missing through injury, along with George Mitchell, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.
However, Nathan Cullen has recovered from a bout of tonsillitis, while Adam Rusling and Luke Collins are both back in contention too.
New loan signing Tyler Walton goes straight into the travelling party after he signed for Cornwall on loan from Championship strugglers Newcastle Thunder. Although Morgan Punchard’s loan from Hunslet is still active, he is unable to play for Cornwall against his parent club.
If selected, Tom Ashton will make his 100th senior appearance against one of his former clubs.
Cornwall (from): Aaronson, Ashton, E Badham, I Badham, Barraclough, Boase, Bolger, Boots, Brown, Carter, Collins, Cullen, Dimech, Hartshorne, Lloyd, Rusling, Slaney, Trerise, Walton, Weetman, Whitton.