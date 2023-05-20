CORNWALL RLFC head coach Mike Abbott has named his 21-man squad for tomorrow’s Betfred League One round nine clash against Rochdale Hornets, writes Gareth Davies.
After a busy week of transfer activity, in which Cornwall have added four new recruits to their squad, all of Abbott’s most recent additions will make the trip to Spotland.
Harvey Whiteley will provide cover in the hooking department, while Spencer Darley and Leo Tennison bolster the Choughs’ middle options.
And if selected, loose forward David Weetman will make his full Cornwall debut after joining the club on a permanent basis until the end of 2023.
Of those that miss out from last Saturday’s home reverse at the hands of Hunslet, Brad Howe (concussion) is ruled out under return to play protocols.
Fellow prop Jack Ray is suspended while Ewan Badham’s loan from Rochdale has ended. Paul Bolger, who was drafted into the 17 against Hunslet due to Nathan Cullen’s late withdrawal, is available for selection, but misses out.
Second row Cullen has recovered from his knock, while George Mitchell is back in the fold after a hamstring injury. However, the local Cornish forward remains a doubt.
Cornwall (from): Aaronson, Ashton, Boase, Bodman, Boots, Brown, Carter, Cullen, Collins, Darley, Dimech, Lloyd, Mitchell, Nichol, Rusling, Slaney, Tennison, Trerise, Weetman, Whitton, Whiteley.