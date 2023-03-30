THE Cornwall selectors and coaches have announced their squad for this season’s Gill Burns Cup Division Two campaign, writes Bill Hooper.
Last season, Cornwall Women won the Division Three title defeating Notts, Lincs & Derbyshire in a thrilling final at the Richmond Athletic Ground 36-17.
Twelve players from that side are in the squad for this season’s campaign. Last season’s captain Verity Holden has retired from playing but is now part of the coaching squad. This season’s captain is yet to be named.
Cornwall RFU chairman Dave Saunter, in congratulating the selected players, said: “Exciting times ahead for our Ladies XV, who have been promoted to the Gill Burns Division Two Cup after winning Division Three at the first time of asking.
“The coaches have been casting an eye over the potential squad on Friday nights at Bodmin RFC and have now selected the 30 who will carry the hopes of Cornish Ladies rugby.
“The squad have two qualifying matches – one at home at Launceston – so it’s a short intense programme with a potential final at the end of the journey.
“I wish Ronan O’Neil, Jo Holden and new coach Verity the best of luck, and knowing the way they work I know our ladies will be prepared to face the challenge”.
Coach Jo Holden added. “Open training sessions were amazing this year, we had 30/40 women for each session, lots of new faces making selection super competitive.
“We are also fortunate to be able to add our Cornish winning captain Verity Holden to the coaching team this year.
“She has added a new dimension and a whole lot more passion about putting Cornwall on the map.
“Ronan and I are more determined than ever to continue the good work from last year and keep the momentum going”.
Cornwall Women: Amy Bunt (Ivybridge), Amy Warman (Launceston), Annie McKelvey (Penryn), Bobby Smith-Scotland (Plymstock), Bryher Freight (Truro), Caitlin Milliken (Camborne), Claire Thompson (Truro), Faith Rowe (Camborne), Georgia Hall (Penryn), Jenna Arnold (Launceston), Jo Roberts (Plymstock), Joey Sandercock (Launceston), Josie Ninnis (Penryn), Katherine Wherry (Ivybridge), Kim Upcott (Launceston), Laura Outten (Camborne), Lisa Allin (Bude), Lydia Hawkins (Falmouth), Makindi Carter (Helston), Megan Arnold (Launceston), Megan Okey (Ivybridge), Mel Ruby (Launceston), Nicola Rowland (Ivybridge), Oz Brazier (Truro), Rebecca Bennett (Truro), Rhiannon Thomas (Launceston), Rosie Ninnis (Penryn), Sam Whitefield (Truro), Shannon Foster (Plymstock), Sian Westgarth (Truro).
Cornwall Women’s games this season in the Gill Burns Cup are: Sunday, May 7 – Cornwall Women v Oxfordshire Women at Launceston RC (2pm); Sunday, May 21 – Somerset Women v Cornwall at Taunton RFC (3pm).
Semi-final fixtures will be advised at a later date. Entry to the game at Launceston is £5 on gate, under-16s free.