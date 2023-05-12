CORNWALL'S selectors have named the side to face Hampshire for the Duchy's second group game in the Bill Beaumont Cup tomorrow, writes Bill Hooper.
The Black and Golds travel to Havant to take on a side that narrowly lost at Kent 20-15 last Saturday.
Cornwall got their campaign off to a winning start with a 28-19 victory against Somerset, but it was far from straightforward.
Last Saturday’s performance will have given the selectors some food for thought.
In the pack Ben Hilton comes in for Freddie Stevenson , who reverts to the bench, to partner Jack Heazelton in the second row. In the back row Jordan Nicholls comes off the bench in place of Edd Pascoe who is playing for the Royal Navy.
In the backs, Jack Simmons has had to withdraw due to injury, Sam Parsons moves from the wing to centre to partner Duncan Tout. Konnor Ewudzi comes off the bench into the starting XV on the wing, Jack Kessell remains on the other wing.
On the bench, prolific try-scorer this season, Ben Priddey, Jack King, both in the forwards, and back Lewis Thomas all come in for their first call-up this season.
Cornwall: Matt Shepherd (St Austell), Jack Kessell (Camborne), Sam Parsons (St Austell), Duncan Tout (Tonbridge Juddians), Konnor Ewudzi (St Austell), Fraser Honey (Redruth, capt), Mike Austin (Cinderford); Luke Barnes, Richard Brown, Jess Tompsett (both Redruth), Jack Heazelton (Camborne), Ben Hilton (Barnstaple), Jordan Nicholls (Camborne), Sam Stevens, Ben Fox (both Redruth).
Replacements: Tommy-Lee Southworth, Ben Priddey, Declan Prowse (all Camborne), Freddie Stevenson (Bude), Jack King, Lewis Thomas (both Redruth) Josh Semmens (Pirates Ams).